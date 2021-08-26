BAN vs NZ | Expecting slow turning pitches in Dhaka, says New Zealand's Hamish Bennett ahead of T20I series
Today at 2:29 PM
New Zealand seamer Hamish Bennett stated that the team is expecting slow-turning pitches in Dhaka, similar to pitches prepared by the hosts against Australia recently. Bangladesh defeated Australia 4-1 in the five-match T20I series, to clinch their first-ever series victory over the Kangaroos.
New Zealand have landed in Bangladesh to wipe out their poor records in the host nation with their second-string team for a five-match T20I series. The Bangla Tigers will try their best to continue their good run by clinching yet another series victory at home. Very recently, Bangladesh grabbed a 4-1 series victory over Australia in the five-match T20I series. The Australian batsmen fell miserably to the spin bowlers of Bangladesh in slow turning pitches employed by the hosts.
New Zealand seamer Hamish Bennett reckoned that he would not be surprised if Bangladesh offered spin-friendly pitches to benefit the experienced home spinners.
"I think whenever Bangladesh comes to New Zealand, we produce bouncy and pacy ones that they find uncomfortable, and when we come over here, they will produce those that turn and ones we find uncomfortable. I think it's great," he said.
The Wellington bowler stated that the Australian series has helped New Zealand to know about the Bangladesh approach in such conditions.
"It was fun games (against the Australians). I assume it will be the same. We are thankful for that Australia series to know how Bangladesh will approach us," said Bennett. But it is one thing knowing how they will approach us, and another thing playing in those conditions.We have four or five days of training to find out if our game plans will suit these types of wickets."
Earlier, New Zealand announced their second-string team to tour Bangladesh. Interestingly, no member from the T20I World Cup squad is included in the 15-man squad. New Zealand and Bangladesh will face each other in the T20I series opener on September 1, while the fifth match will be played on September 10.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Hamish Bennett
- New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.