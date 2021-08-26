Video | Barmy Army celebrates 'GOAT' James Anderson, gives musical send-off to Virat Kohli

Barmy Army, an English group of fans, gave a musical send-off to Virat Kohli who was dismissed by James Anderson in the first innings of the third Test in Leeds. Anderson has now joined Australia’s Nathan Lyon in dismissing the Indian captain on 7 occasions in the longest format.

After beating England by 151 runs in the second Test match at Lord’s, India walked into bat with a boosted confidence on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley. But contrary to the predictions everything went in favour of Joe Root and his men as the hosts dominated in all the departments of the game. The hosts were all over India from the ball one, taking wickets on regular intervals.

James Anderson continued his good run from the first and second Test, and went on to clinch three wickets before the end of the 11th over. He hunted down KL Rahul in the first over before sending Cheteshwar Pujara back in the pavilion on the first ball of the 5th over.

However, the biggest blow for India came in the form of Virat Kohli on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over. Kohli attempted a straight drive off a full length delivery from Anderson that straightened off a wobbled seam. An edge followed and Jos Buttler grabbed the third of his five catches on Wednesday.

The veteran bowler celebrated his big wicket along with his teammates, but the Barmy Army celebrated the dismissal even more with a musical chant. As the Indian skipper walked towards the pavilion after his dismissal, the English fans kept on chanting "Cheerio, Cheerio", to bid goodbye to the number 5th ranked Test batsman in the world.

Cheerio Virat 👋



Jimmy has 3 in the first hour 🐐#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OSM9jBe4DS — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2021

In reply to India's paltry 78-run total in the first innings, England openers Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burn (52 not out) remained unbeaten as England finished Day 1 with 120 runs on the board without losing any wicket. Joe Root's men have a lead of 42 runs already.