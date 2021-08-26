Twitter reacts after Kohli and Siraj nail DRS to send back Malan

Today at 8:52 PM
Against the run of play, India managed to dismiss Dawid Malan right at the stroke of Tea on Day 2 at Headingley, courtesy of a successful review for caught-behind. It involved the familiar trio of Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli, this time returning successful despite some uncertainty.
OUT!
And Siraj gets David Malan just before the tea 👏#INDvsEND #INDvENG #TeamIndia #ViratKohli #malan #Siraj #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/VzMxU1b7i1— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) August 26, 2021
UNLUCKY!
Dawid Malan clearly nicked the ball and chose to stay!— Abhinav Shankar Visvesh (@AbhinavVisvesh) August 26, 2021
Sportsmanship is a fine line, not questioning it but the look on his face as soon as India went for review said it all! #engvsindia
HAHA!
You could see it all over Malan's face.— Tony (@MrTonyBe) August 26, 2021
SIRAJ GETS MALAN!
Tea, Day 2⃣☕️— CRICKET UPDATES (@cricketupdate89) August 26, 2021
It was the only wicket to fall in the session, but that spike on UltraEdge has lifted #TeamIndia's spirits and brought some smiles just at the stroke of tea 😄
Mohammed Siraj gets rid of Dawid Malan for a well-made 70 on return.
🏴 - 298/3 (94)#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hQJoXUXFaZ
AUTO-REVIEW?
#INDvENG #INDvsENG Re Malan Dismissal...there should be auto-review in such cases..! Just because a review is not taken, you cannot let poor quality game exist. Out is Out -- irrespective of review/no review..! Do not waste technology on account of human errors!— Sukumar (@smiles9q9) August 26, 2021
WELL PLAYED THOUGH!
🏴 dominating this 3rd Test.— Jeevan Sahota (@Jeeves_Sahota02) August 26, 2021
Unlucky for Malan getting caught down the leg side, but a well played 70 on return to the Test team.
Root with a relentless 80* going into a tea break.
298-3 (lead of 220) #ENGvIND
MALAN HIMSELF!
Siraj didn't strike, Malan striked himself. 😄— Pranav Sharma (@PranavS77841866) August 26, 2021
WHAT A REVIEW!
#INDvENG #INDvsENG Malan dismissal thro a catch review!! Rishab should have an hearing aid !! as a viewer, did sense a sound -- there should have been an appeal.— Sukumar (@smiles9q9) August 26, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Virat Kohli
- Rishabh Pant
- Mohammed Siraj
- David Malan
- India Vs England
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.