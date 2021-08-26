Twitter reacts after Kohli and Siraj nail DRS to send back Malan

Tea, Day 2⃣☕️



It was the only wicket to fall in the session, but that spike on UltraEdge has lifted #TeamIndia's spirits and brought some smiles just at the stroke of tea 😄



Mohammed Siraj gets rid of Dawid Malan for a well-made 70 on return.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - 298/3 (94)#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hQJoXUXFaZ