    Twitter reacts after Joe Root puts up yet another batting masterclass against India

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:20 PM

    England’s top three excelled for the first time in the ongoing series, registering a fifty each on Day 2 of the third Test against India at Headingley. However, it was the imperious Joe Root who stole the show yet again, reaching his 23rd Test century, a staggering sixth in 2021.

    BEST PLAYER!

    THE MOST!

    FOURTH!

    WHAT A DREAM SERIES!

    OUT OF THIS WORLD!

    BEST!

    3RD IN THE SERIES!

    WORLD BEST!

    CONSISTENCY!

    TAKE A BOW!

    WHAT A PLAYER!

