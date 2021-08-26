Twitter reacts after Joe Root puts up yet another batting masterclass against India

Today at 9:20 PM
England’s top three excelled for the first time in the ongoing series, registering a fifty each on Day 2 of the third Test against India at Headingley. However, it was the imperious Joe Root who stole the show yet again, reaching his 23rd Test century, a staggering sixth in 2021.
BEST PLAYER!
Best. Player. In. The. World. ❤️— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2021
100 on his home ground, in front of a full house 🔥
Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/csDPLXK4GY#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3R80KkdmtR
THE MOST!
Most runs in a calendar year for an England captain:— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 26, 2021
1366 JOE ROOT (2021) *
1364 Alastair Cook (2015)
1270 Alastair Cook (2016)
1264 Graham Gooch (1990)
One more record into the kitty for #Root #ENGvsIND
FOURTH!
Fourth 50+ score for Joe Root in 5 innings!!!— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) August 26, 2021
This man is a machine! What a fabulous 2021 it has been for the England captain!#ENGvIND #INDvENG #Root #LeedsTest #Pujara #Ashwin #Rohit #Rahane pic.twitter.com/tpqFpZRGm8
WHAT A DREAM SERIES!
228 v Sri Lanka, Galle— Mairy Rajput (@mairyrajput) August 26, 2021
186 v Sri Lanka, Galle
218 v India, Chennai
109 v India, Trent Bridge
180* v India, Lord's
100* v India, Headingley
A sixth Test hundred in 2021 for Joe Root.We are witnessing something very special.#ENGvsIND #Root pic.twitter.com/5kdMJOzW0g
OUT OF THIS WORLD!
Joe root you are ridiculous, This form and batting is out of this world #ENGvIND #root— Adam (@AdamFFC) August 26, 2021
BEST!
Whattaa Player #Root best batsman in cricket right now..— socialscientist (@janaabzeo) August 26, 2021
3RD IN THE SERIES!
Third hundred of the series of Joe Root . What a Player #Root— Flick And LBW (@FlickAndLBW) August 26, 2021
WORLD BEST!
Joe Root, you are the best in the world! #Root #ENGvsIND— JakeTucker96 (@Tucker96Jake) August 26, 2021
CONSISTENCY!
Consistent word should be replaced with Root in Dictionary now .#TopClass #Root #INDvENG #AskTheExpert @cricbuzz— Tanveer Singh Hora (@imVeer_16) August 26, 2021
TAKE A BOW!
Take a bow, Root 🔥Three successive hundreds in three Tests! He's unstoppable. Everything's going right for him and his team in this Test.. 💯#INDvsEND #Headingley #Root pic.twitter.com/ZpV6emRfo0— @Rpreetraj (@preetraj2918) August 26, 2021
WHAT A PLAYER!
#ENGvsIND #Root— T-J Taksh Jindal (@NaOrNaHi) August 26, 2021
No matter who you are, no matter where you are....result gonna be same👑 pic.twitter.com/U5jZ95Dkn8
