IPL 2021 | Hardik, Krunal Pandya join Mumbai Indians camp in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians star all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have joined their team's camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. With four wins and three losses from seven matches played in India, the five-time IPL champions are currently placed fourth on the IPL 2021 table.

With around three weeks left in the start of the second leg of the IPL 2021, teams and their players have started arriving in the UAE where the showpiece event will resume from September 19. The 14th edition which was postponed in early May due to Covid-19 outbreak inside the IPL bio-bubbles will witness Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the second half opener.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians had already arrived in the Gulf nation, while their all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya also joined the rest of the squad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya together, Mumbai Indians tweeted "Humare Pandya brothers aa gaye"

Hardik’s performance in the first half of the IPL has been disappointing as he scored just 52 from seven matches, averaging 8.66 with a strike rate of 118.18, while he did not bowl a single over. Even Krunal Pandya did not contribute much to the team. The all-rounder scored 100 runs from seven matches and scalped only three wickets from seven matches with an ER of 7.52. A confident Krunal Pandya stated that the team is all set to make it three in a row. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led side have won the 2019 and 2020 editions.

"Yes, we have good memories from last time. We were the champions. So I guess that's that. The second phase will now begin and let's make it three in a row," said Krunal.

Hardik Pandya, who was recently seen during India's white ball tour to Sri Lanka under Shikhar Dhawan, reckoned that the same routine will be followed to keep up the winning formula.

"Very nice. We are feeling great. We know that it will be the same routine which we had last time. We look forward to a great season and hope to win. Not hope. We will get the third, and the World Cup," said Hardik.

The 14th season of IPL will resume on September 19 in UAE with the IPL's el-Clasico between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.