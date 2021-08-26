IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings sign Adil Rashid as Jhye Richardson's replacement for UAE leg

Rashid has never featured in the IPL before, despite boasting an impressive CV in the shortest format. The world's No.4 ranked T20I bowler has taken 232 wickets from 201 T20 games at an ER of 7.43. While for England, the 33-year-old has featured picked up 65 wickets from 62 T20Is. He will be one of three wrist-spinners in the Punjab Kings camp, which also feature the uncapped pair of 20-year-old Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin.