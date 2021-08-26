IND vs ENG | Umpire barred me from standing 'there', had to change my stance, reveals Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, who managed only two runs in the first innings of the ongoing Headingley Test, has revealed why he has to change his stance during his 9-ball stay on the crease. India were bundled out for 78 runs on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant has revealed that he had to alter his stance, after being told by the umpire that his front foot was coming into the danger area, during Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday. He also backed Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first and said that there is no turning back once a decision has been made.

The first day of the third Test between England and India ended with Joe Root's side coming on top of the visitors. The hosts bowled out India for 78 runs and their openers started with a solid batting performance. The England side were 120/0 at the end of day one.

“Because I was standing outside the crease and my front-foot was coming into the danger area, so he (the umpire) told me that you can’t stand there,” Pant said during the virtual post-day press conference on Wednesday.

Pant added, “So, I have (had) to change my stance, but as a cricketer I don’t have to think too much about that, because it’s everyone who is going to do that, umpires are going to say the same thing. I didn’t do that the next ball and you move on.”

The 23-year-old also backed Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first and called it a collective decision.

“It’s part and parcel of the game. Every day the batting unit is giving hundred per cent, but sometimes, it doesn’t go well,” Pant said about the disastrous knock with the bat, which came just nine months later following the 36 all out in Adelaide.

“In the morning, the wicket was slightly on the softer side and they bowled in good areas. We could have applied ourselves better. We can learn from it and only move on. That’s all we can do as cricketers. You learn from your mistakes and improve,” said the left-handed wicketkeeper batsman.

When asked if batting first was a tricky move, Pant stated that he doesn't think so.

“Whatever decision we take, we take as a team. So, once we have decided we are going to bat first, we are going to back our decision and move on. Yes, we could have applied much better but we can’t keep on thinking too much about the toss,’’ added the youngster.

Further, the Delhi batsman stated that coming to bat early in the innings after the fall of quick wickets is an opportunity for him to play a match-winning or a match-saving knock for India.

“As a cricketer, I don’t think in that manner. Whatever be the situation, you think about the team first and what you can do in that situation,” he said.

“If the top-order collapses and you get an opportunity, I see it as an opportunity that if you can bail the team out of that situation, you are going to do wonders in your life as a cricketer.”

“I am not thinking too much about pressure as at the end of the day, everyone is thinking good for the team. So, we need to take everything on our chin rather than thinking about pressure,” asserted Pant.

Pant was dismissed for just 2 runs by pacer Ollie Robinson. He stated how it was important that the players focussed on the collective performance of the team, rather than focusing on individual performances. When Pant was asked about him batting at number six, he responded in a positive manner.

“See, as a cricketer, there are two options — one you can think of the team, second you can think about your personal performance, so the culture we have created here is that everyone has to think about the team, no matter what’s the personal performances.

“Personal, individual things matter but we don’t focus on that too much as the Indian cricket team,” the aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman signed off.