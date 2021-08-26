IND vs ENG | Someone threw a ball at Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli was upset, reveals Rishabh Pant

Today at 10:56 AM
After end of Day 1 play at Headingley on Wednesday, Rishabh Pant has revealed that the England fans targetted Mohammed Siraj by throwing a plastic ball at him, adding that Virat Kohli was upset after the incident.
A lot happened on Day 1 of the Headingley Test. James Anderson took a wicket in the first over of a Test match for the third time (all against India), Virat Kohli's wait for 71st international hundred continued and India got bundled out for 78. By the end of day's play, England accumulated 120 runs without losing any wicket to take their first innings lead to 42.
It would not be wrong to say that nothing except for the toss went in favour of Team India. Rishabh Pant has now revealed that even the English fans in the Leeds stadium were unwelcoming towards the vistors, especially Mohammed Siraj. The wicketkeeper-batsman has narrated an incident wherein some unruly fans threw a plastic ball at the pacer. Virat Kohli was left fuming after the incident according to Pant.
"I think somebody threw a ball at Mohammed Siraj. Virat Kohli was upset, yes," said the wicketkeeper.
"You can say whatever you want to chant, but don't throw things at the fielders. It's not good for cricket, I guess," Pant added.
The 27-year-old, who was one of the heroes in India's 151-run win in the Lord's Test, was also targeted earlier this year when the Australian crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) abused him and called names, which led to the eviction of a few spectators from the ground.
Ajinkya Rahane, team's then captain in the absence of Virat Kohli, and the entire Indian team had stood rock solid behind the Hyderabad-born star.
