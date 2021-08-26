IND vs ENG | Someone threw a ball at Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli was upset, reveals Rishabh Pant

It would not be wrong to say that nothing except for the toss went in favour of Team India. Rishabh Pant has now revealed that even the English fans in the Leeds stadium were unwelcoming towards the vistors, especially Mohammed Siraj. The wicketkeeper-batsman has narrated an incident wherein some unruly fans threw a plastic ball at the pacer. Virat Kohli was left fuming after the incident according to Pant.