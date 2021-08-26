ENG vs IND | India should forget Day 1 of Headingley Test as soon as possible, suggests Zaheer Khan

After India's disastrous first innings against England on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley, Zaheer Khan opined that the visitors should come out with a different mindset on remaining four days of the match. Notably, India were bundled out for 78 on Wednesday.

England had a great start in the very first over of the Third Test at Headingley as James Anderson dismissed in-form KL Rahul for a duck. Anderson continued to wreak havoc and clinched the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli before the end of 11th over. Ollie Robinson joined the party by removing Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant to put the hosts in a commanding position against India.

The only batsman who showed some resistance was Rohit Sharma who scored 19 runs off 105 balls. Craig Overton and Sam Curran warpped up India's first innings by picking three and two wickets respectively to restrict the visitors to 78 runs.

Zaheer Khan opined that India should come out with a different mindset on Day 2, adding that it was the only way to move forward in the ongoing Test at Headingley.

"They will need to find a way. They should try and do something different. When I say different, I don't mean technique, I mean come out with a different mindset. The more they think about this day, the more it will get difficult for them to move on. It is important for India to forget this day. Nothing went in their way; neither the bat nor the bowling," explained Zaheer, reported Cricbuzz.

However, the veteran fast bowler also stated that it is not easy for India to forget what happened in the first innings of the third Test in Leeds.

"India would want to forget this day as soon as possible. Unfortunately, you cannot because you have to come back tomorrow and there are 5 days in a Test. When you have such a day, it's not easy to forget it or come out of it," Zaheer explained.

The 42-year-old reckoned that the hosts have already deepened the wound on India by taking a lead of 42 runs without losing a single wicket in their first innings.

"A long way (on England's opening stand pushing India back in the Test). England is currently ahead of the game and they have a lead of 42 runs. A lead of 42 runs is one thing but they (India) haven't been able to pick up a single wicket. When they come back tomorrow morning, they know they have the task of picking all 10 wickets. Moreover, their innings is already over. So, you can imagine how far India have fallen behind in this game", Zaheer Khan added.