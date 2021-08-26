Babar has to play big knocks and be a role model for the Pakistan batters, reckons Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has asserted that Babar Azam needs to score big, given he's at the peak of his powers at present. He also added that the Pakistan skipper must rise to his true potential and score big hundreds as he has to set an example for the Pakistan batsmen.

Coming into the West Indies Tests, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had a point to prove after he failed to deliver with the bat against South Africa and Zimbabwe earlier this year. And at the culmination of the series, not only his side managed to draw the series 1-1 after losing the opening Test, but he also played a key role in the two-match series. The right-hander scored 193 runs in two Tests at 48.25 and was quite impressive in their second Test triumph in Jamaica.

However, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq isn't too pleased with Babar's batsmanship and has stated that he's at the peak of his batting prowess and needs to convert his starts into big scores. He also emphasized that Babar has to perform in a way that every other Pakistan batter is left inspired by him.

“I have seen for a long time that Babar Azam hasn’t scored a hundred. He is the type of player that we like to see regularly score run and hundreds. He should be doing that because he is at his peak right now. I do not like Babar getting out on 70’s or 80’s. He has to play the big knocks and be the role model for the batsmen in the side. This is very important,” Inzamam stated, reported Cricket Pakistan.

He also stated that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has to rise to his true potential and score big. The former Pakistan chief selector lauded Fawad Alam and stated that he knows how to capitalize on starts.

“[Mohammad] Rizwan has been performing well and should also be playing big knocks. 20’s and 30’s don’t help you against big sides. I give credit to Fawad Alam who plays big knocks once he gets settled. He takes it to at least three figures which is a very good thing. Other batsmen should also follow suit,” he added.

Inzamam was also impressed with Pakistan's bowling for their aggressive display against West Indies and also added that that the quality of fielding improved drastically after the first Test.

“The tailenders have also been playing well and when we see the series then Pakistan’s bowlers performed well especially when they were trying to defend a low total. They had aggression and did not give up despite trying to defend a very low total. Pakistan had the match in their hands at one time, but then it went away because of some dropped catches. If you drop catches while defending a low total, it becomes really difficult.

"Pakistan fielding standard improved greatly in the second Test. Especially Imran took some great catches slip. I have seen someone so good at that position after a long while,” Inzamam said before signing off.