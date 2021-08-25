WI vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi takes 10 wickets to help Pakistan level 2-Test series 1-1

Today at 10:53 AM
Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged another 4 wickets in the second innings as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 109 runs to level the 2-Test series 1-1. The match also witnessed Fawad Alam score 124 not out runs in the first innings.
West Indies fell 109 runs short of the 329-run target as Pakistan won the second Test to level the 2-Test series 1-1 on Tuesday.
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who scalped 6 wickets in the first innings, took 4 in the second to help his team bundle out West Indies for 219 on the final day. All-rounder Jason Holder top-scored with 47 runs for West Indies in the second innings. Holders partnered for 46 runs with Kyle Mayers (32) and 40 runs with Joshua De Silva (15). Shaheen Shah Afridi broke the partnerships on both the occasions.
Frustrated by the loss of entire Day 2 play and another session to rain and a sodden outfield over the weekend, Shaheen kept Pakistan's hopes alive with a devastating first innings effort of six for 51 on Day 4 - his best Test innings performance - and returned on the final day to strike critical blows.
On the final day, when it seemed the weather would ruin their desperate push for victory, he came back for a final spell with the second new ball to take the last two wickets and give his team a tremendous triumph with one hour to spare.
Courtesy Fawad Alam's 124 not out, Pakistan had declared their first innings on 302/9. Captain Babar Azam top-scored with 33 runs as Pakistan added another 176 runs in the second innings to set a 329-run target for the hosts.
Shaheen Shah Afridi was adjudged Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his stellar performance throughout the series.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Babar Azam
- Fawad Alam
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Jason Holder
- Pakistan Vs West Indies
- West Indies Vs Pakistan
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.