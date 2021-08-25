WI vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi takes 10 wickets to help Pakistan level 2-Test series 1-1

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who scalped 6 wickets in the first innings, took 4 in the second to help his team bundle out West Indies for 219 on the final day. All-rounder Jason Holder top-scored with 47 runs for West Indies in the second innings. Holders partnered for 46 runs with Kyle Mayers (32) and 40 runs with Joshua De Silva (15). Shaheen Shah Afridi broke the partnerships on both the occasions.