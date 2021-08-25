Video | Fired up Ollie Robinson gives Rishabh Pant a wild send-off

Today at 7:02 PM
After James Anderson’s early burst in the ongoing third Test at Headingley, Ollie Robinson struck a crucial blow for England in the second session, having Rishabh Pant caught behind. The 27-year-old speedster gave Pant a wild send-off, who he has now dismissed thrice out of four innings.
Riding high on their emphatic win at Lord’s, India opted to bat first on what looked a flat surface at Headingley. The visitors were however soon reduced to 21/3 within the first hour, thanks to James Anderson’s triple strikes, who sent back each of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for a single-dight score. India further slumped to 56/4, with Ollie Robinson dismissing Ajinkya Rahane in the last over before lunch.
Robinson then went one better, sending back Rishabh Pant in just his fourth over of the second session. The left-hander chased an away going back-of-a-length delivery, only to manage a thick outside edge through to Jos Buttler, who snaffled his fifth catch of the day.
The dismissal was followed by a wild uproar, and perhaps some harsh words as the bowler gave India’s wicket-keeper batsman a passionate send-off. Robinson, who had bagged seven wickets on his Test debut earlier this summer against New Zealand at Lord's, has carried his form in the ongoing series with 11 wickets thus far, including a maiden five-for in the first Test at Trent Bridge.
It was the third time out of four that he had dismissed Pant in the ongoing series.
August 25, 2021
