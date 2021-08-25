Video | Fired up Ollie Robinson gives Rishabh Pant a wild send-off

Riding high on their emphatic win at Lord’s, India opted to bat first on what looked a flat surface at Headingley. The visitors were however soon reduced to 21/3 within the first hour, thanks to James Anderson’s triple strikes, who sent back each of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for a single-dight score. India further slumped to 56/4, with Ollie Robinson dismissing Ajinkya Rahane in the last over before lunch.