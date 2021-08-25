 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to India’s embarrassing 78 all-out collapse at Headingley

    India got all-out for 78 in the third Test

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:46 PM

    After electing to bat first in the third Test against England at Headingley, India were dismissed for 78 in 40.4 overs, their ninth-lowest team total ever in Tests. The English pacers made full use of the seaming conditions, and after making early inroads, bulldozed India with a phenomenal display.

