Twitter reacts to India’s embarrassing 78 all-out collapse at Headingley

Today at 7:46 PM
After electing to bat first in the third Test against England at Headingley, India were dismissed for 78 in 40.4 overs, their ninth-lowest team total ever in Tests. The English pacers made full use of the seaming conditions, and after making early inroads, bulldozed India with a phenomenal display.
WORST DAY!
England have done what India did post that 36 all out in Adelaide. And India seem all too consumed with that ‘show of aggression’. Such an abject surrender #IndvsEng #Headingley— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 25, 2021
BAD FROM INDIA!
To have gone 50 innings without an international 100 is a lesser concern. The big one: Virat appears fallible inning after inning after inning. Halfway through this series, 69 runs in 4 innings, He's The Story #IndvsEng #ViratKohli— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 25, 2021
78 ALL OUT!
78 is now India's 9th lowest total in Test cricket.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 25, 2021
And their third lowest in England.#EngvInd #EngvsInd#IndvEng #IndvsEng
9TH LOWEST TOTAL!
78 is now India's 9th lowest total in Test cricket.— Officialmatchpoint (@Officialmatchp1) August 25, 2021
And their third lowest in England.#EngvInd #EngvsInd#IndvEng #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/zTcn1vEisu
WHAT A BAD COINCIDENCE!
Last time India played in Headingly 3 players scored century— Ayush Kahar (@AyushKahar4) August 25, 2021
And today India all out in 78 runs with 3 ducks #IndvsEng #INDvENG #BelieveinICT #TeamIndia
BAD!
چھوٹی چھوٹی خوشیاں 🎉🥳#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/YlFRQBlSNe— 𝕌𝕤𝕒𝕞𝕒 (@Usama584) August 25, 2021
HORRIBLE!
Headingly classic continued— Noor Hafeez Abbasi (@noor_hafeez56) August 25, 2021
in 2019 heroic 100 of stokes
in 2021 India's lowest total in England after 1952#IndvsEng #engvsindia pic.twitter.com/SnlZRLz6Mb
LOL!
touched double digit mark!— El Camino (@Siddiiqui_says) August 25, 2021
Rohit : 19, Rahane : 18, Extras : 16 #IndvsEng #ENGvsIND
VERY POOR!
Very poor batting #TeamIndia #IndvsEng— Jaikumar S (@Jaiharshan) August 25, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.