Shaheen Afridi climbs to career-best No. 8 in ICC Test bowling rankings

Today at 6:00 PM
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who played a pivotal role in Pakistan's second Test win over West Indies, has moved to No. 8 position in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers. Fawad Alam, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Jason Holder and Jayden Seales too, moved up in the rankings.
In a do-or-die second Test for Pakistan, the tourists performed exceedingly well at Jamaica to overpower West Indies and finish the series 1-1. Fawad Alam and Shaheen Afridi turned the protagonists, and as a result of their exceptional performances, they have made advancements in the latest ICC Test rankings. Shaheen, who ended with figures of 6/51 and 4/43, jumped 10 spots to reach career-best 8th spot in the Test bowlers rankings. On the final day of the game, he had provided Pakistan with crucial breakthroughs to set up a series-levelling win.
Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam also attained career-best 21st spot, climbing 34 places after a remarkable 124 in the Test. He has been in terrific form for Pakistan ever since his return to Test cricket and brought up his fourth century in the last 10 Tests. With 75 and 33, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also moved up a place to reach the seventh position. Mohammad Rizwan also re-entered the top 20 and is stationed at the 19th spot.
For West Indies, all-rounder Jason Holder climbed six places to reach the 37th spot in the batting list. He had top-scored for the hosts in the second innings with 47 and scored 26 in the first innings. Young pace sensation Jayden Seales also climbed four spots to be ranked 54th among bowlers.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Fawad Alam
- Shaheen Afridi
- Babar Azam
- Jason Holder
- Jayden Seales
- Mohammed Rizwan
- West Indies Vs Pakistan
- West Indies Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.