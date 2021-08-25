Shaheen Afridi climbs to career-best No. 8 in ICC Test bowling rankings

In a do-or-die second Test for Pakistan, the tourists performed exceedingly well at Jamaica to overpower West Indies and finish the series 1-1. Fawad Alam and Shaheen Afridi turned the protagonists, and as a result of their exceptional performances, they have made advancements in the latest ICC Test rankings. Shaheen, who ended with figures of 6/51 and 4/43, jumped 10 spots to reach career-best 8th spot in the Test bowlers rankings. On the final day of the game, he had provided Pakistan with crucial breakthroughs to set up a series-levelling win.