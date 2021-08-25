RCB sign George Garton for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

RCB confirmed the signing of George Garton for the remainder of IPL 2021, which will be staged in the UAE. With Garton's addition to the side, the Bangalore-based franchise have completed their quota of eight overseas players. After Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Adam Zampa , Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson were ruled out of the second leg of this year's IPL, Virat Kohli 's men were forced to make several overseas additions.

Garton was quite impressive in 'The Hundred' this year and had claimed ten wickets at 23. The left-arm pacer had also tasted success in T20 Blast, with nine wickets in six games at 16.66 with an ER of 7.50 in 2021.

Earlier, RCB had added the in-form Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, and Singapore's middle-order batsman Tim David to their unit. Both Hasaranga and Chameera were a part of Sri Lanka's limited-overs setup against India last month, the former being awarded the Player of the Series award in the three-match T20I series.

Garton's inclusion will provide the much needed left-arm variety to the RCB pace unit, which has already got bolstered with Chameera's signing. In IPL 2021, RCB are placed at the third spot in the points table, with five wins from seven games and are only behind Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. They had made it to the playoffs in IPL 2020 as well, after a poor run in the preceding three seasons.