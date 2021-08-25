Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tests COVID positive

Pakistan, who registered a terrific win over West Indies in the second Test, have faced a major blow as their head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, returned with a COVID positive report. The rest of the Pakistan contingent will leave the Caribbean, but the 47-year-old will have to stay back in the country and go through a mandatory 10-day quarantine before he returns to Pakistan. He's asymptomatic and hasn't shown severe symptoms of the disease.