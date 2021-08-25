Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tests COVID positive

Today at 10:11 PM
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, who was with the team on their tour of West Indies, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Wednesday, stated that Misbah will have to go through a mandatory 10-day quarantine in another hotel in Jamaica as he failed two RT-PCR Tests.
Pakistan, who registered a terrific win over West Indies in the second Test, have faced a major blow as their head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, returned with a COVID positive report. The rest of the Pakistan contingent will leave the Caribbean, but the 47-year-old will have to stay back in the country and go through a mandatory 10-day quarantine before he returns to Pakistan. He's asymptomatic and hasn't shown severe symptoms of the disease.
The PCB, in a release, stated that he was the only one from the entire Pakistan contingent to fail two pre-departure RT-PCR tests. They also stated that his health will be looked after by the Cricket West Indies (CWI), which has already assigned a medical specialist to take care of him.
"The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing," a Pakistan Cricket Board release stated.
The West Indies tour of Pakistan was marred by rain and witnessed three T20Is getting rained out, with Pakistan winning the four-match series 1-0. After going down by one wicket in the closely fought first Test, the visitors bounced back strongly in the second to register a series levelling 109-run win.
Pakistan will now host New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20Is, starting September 17.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.