IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals sign Tabraiz Shamsi as replacement for Andrew Tye

Rajasthan Royals have signed up South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for Andrew Tye, after the Australia quick pulled out of the second leg of IPL 2021. Tye, who was overlooked for the T20 World Cup, stated that it has been a difficult year for him and wishes keep himself fresh for the 2022 T20 WC.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals acquired the services of the world's No.1 ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi for the UAE leg of this year's IPL. He comes in place of Australia quick Andrew Tye, who pulled out of the tournament, which starts from September 19 in the UAW, just ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

"It is with great regret that I have to pull out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals. It has been a long year for me which has kept me away from home for a lengthy period, and the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup squad has added to the dismay," Tye said in a statement.

"Therefore, keeping my best interests in mind, I had to make this tough decision of staying at home and preparing myself mentally and physically for next year's T20 World Cup. I am gutted that I won't be able to rejoin the Royals family this year, but like all the fans out there, I will be cheering the team on," he added.

Shamsi has been in red-hot form in 2021, bagging 24 wickets at 12.21 from 14 T20Is. The economy rate has been a miserly 5.33. The 31-year-old promises to add great value and variety to RR's spin attack, that includes Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa and all-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag.

England's Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer have already pulled out of the tournament, while all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has taken an indefinite break from cricket, also remains an uncertainty for the Rajasthan-based franchise. RR have already signed Glenn Phillips, as Buttler's replacement for the second leg of this year's IPL.