Injured Jofra Archer aiming for international cricket return with England's West Indies tour in March 2022

Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out of the 2021 season due to another stress fracture injury, is aiming to return to action with England's three-Test series against West Indies in March next year. Archer has been ruled out of the current Test series against India, T20 World Cup, and the Ashes.

After suffering another stress fracture in his elbow, the 26-year-old has been ruled out of the current Test series against India, the Ashes in Australia, and the T20 World Cup in UAE and Qatar. The speedster was last seen in action for England in the Day-Night Test match against India in Ahmedabad in February this year.

"I'm trying to be cautious about when I make my comeback, but I guess there's a chance I'll be ready in time for England's three-test series against West Indies in the Caribbean in March. But I can't make any promises," Archer told the Daily Mail.

Multiple England pacers have got injured during the ongoing 5-Test series versus India as well. While Stuart Broad could play only the opening Test against India, Mark Wood is set to miss the Headingley Test due to a shoulder injury.

The Barbados-born might not have featured for England after February this year but he remains hopeful for a bright career ahead of him in the future. Coming across news of another injury came as a blow for Archer but he shunned it off by recalling his belief that "everything happens for a reason".

"When I got the news that I'd be out for the rest of 2021 because I had suffered another stress fracture in my elbow, it was pretty tough to take. But I've always been of the view that everything happens for a reason, and the injury doesn't change the way I look at my career.

"I've said many times before that Test cricket is the most important format to me and nothing has changed in that respect. It's frustrating to be sitting out an important series against India, as well as not being able to make the trip to Australia this winter - not to mention the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE," Archer said.

Archer underwent an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and missed England's two-test series in June against New Zealand, which they lost 1-0.

"The reason I had an operation in May was because I wanted to sort out the problem once and for all. I don't want this thing hanging over me,” said Archer.

Given the nature of the injury, questions have been raised over Jofra Archer's longevity in the longest format of the game and whether he would be able to retain the pace that has made him so effective in all formats of the game.

“If I do end up with another stress fracture, I may have a different view on things as regards to my future. But for the moment, I'm still only 26 and I think my best years as a test cricketer are ahead of me.