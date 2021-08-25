India Women tour of Australia | Mithali Raj to lead India in historic Day-Night Test as BCCI announces squads

India Women play their first-ever Day-Night Test at the WACA in Perth from September 30 to October 3. India are heading into the historic Test on the back of an impressive draw against England in Bristol in June this year. While big names, including Harmanpreet Kauri, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verna and Jhulan Goswami have retained their spots, Sneh Rana, star of the Bristol Test finds a place in the Test and ODI squad as well after an impressive tour of England.