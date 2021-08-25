ENG vs IND | Joe Root in the form of his life, rest of us need to support him, says Jos Buttler

Praising Joe Root, who has hit 5 Test hundred including two doubles in 2021 so far, Jos Buttler has said that the 30-year-old captain is in the form of his life and that the others need to rally around him and deliver.

Jos Buttler has lauded skipper Joe Root for his recent batting performances and stated that it's up to the rest of the team to up their game and support him. Buttler also stated that it’s crucial that Root shouldn’t be put under any more pressure and players in the team live up to their calibre.

In the two Test matches against India so far, Joe Root has scored a total of 386 runs. Root played a fighting knock of 180* in the first innings of the second Test, while in the first Test he had hit 109 at Lord’s to save England from a probable defeat.

The comments from Buttler come a day ahead of the third Test at Headingley from August 25 and at a time when England’s top-order has been critcised for its lack of form and technique. Moreover, England are trailing 0-1 in the 5-match home Test series.

"I think it is obvious that the rest of us need to step up and give Joe Root more support. This year, in particular, he always bats well, but he seems to be in the form of his life," Jos Buttler replied to an ANI query during an interaction with select media organised by Sony Network.

"He has had an amazing start to the series and hopefully, that can continue and the rest of us can improve our game to give him more support. We certainly do not want to create more pressure on Joe's shoulders. As a unit, we need to stand up to the level we can,’’ Buttler added.

Notably, England could not survive the final two sessions on the final day of the Lord’s Test and got bundled out for 120 in just 51.5 overs to lose the match by 151 runs.