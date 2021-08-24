Vikram Rathour a suitable candidate to replace Ravi Shastri as Team India’s head coach, opines Salman Butt

Today at 1:23 PM
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reckoned that India batting coach Vikram Rathour could be a suitable candidate to replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the team. Notably, Shastri's tenure is set to end after the completion of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Salman Butt has opined that former Indian batsman and current batting coach Vikram Rathour should be appointed as Team India’s head coach, as Shastri’s tenure is set to expire after the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Vikram Rathour is a suitable candidate as he’s already in sync with the Indian team, feels the former Pakistan captain.
As Ravi Shastri’s tenure as head coach is coming to an end, there are multiple discussions regarding Shastri’s potential successor. Salman Butt has opined that a strong team like India does not necessarily need a coach and instead an individual who is already in sync with the happenings of the team is required. Butt went on to add that Rathour could be the ideal candidate if no other foreign coaches were to apply.
“Whoever becomes the new head coach, he should have proper sync with the players and keep them in their comfort zone. Vikram Rathour’s name is doing rounds to be the successor of Ravi Shastri. Rathour was a stylish player in his day, and he’s currently the team’s batting coach as well,” said Butt on his YouTube channel.
“When the team is strong, they don’t need a coach. Team India needs a coach who is already in sync with the team. So, I feel Vikram Rathour is suitable for the head coach position if any foreign coach doesn’t apply once Ravi Shastri’s tenure ends after the T20 WC.’’
Rahul Dravid, who coached the Indian team during the recently-concluded Sri Lanka tour, was a potential candidate but it has been learnt that the India legend has reapplied for the position of Director at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.