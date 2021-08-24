Roy Kaia suspended from bowling in international cricket due to illegal action

Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been suspended from bowling in international cricket, after his bowling action was found to be illegal. However, Kaia can continue bowling in domestic cricket with the consent of Zimbabwe cricket, and he can reapply for a reassessment after altering his bowling action.

Roy Kaia was reported with an illegal bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Harare. The report was handed over to the Zimbabwe team management for further review on Kaia’s bowling action. The illegality of the action was confirmed, and based on the assessment Roy Kaia was suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

The all-rounder can still continue bowling in domestic matches with the permission of Zimbabwe Cricket. Kaia can apply for a reassessment after making the necessary alterations in his bowling action.

"Kaia's international suspension will also be recognized and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction. However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of Zimbabwe Cricket, Kaia may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under their auspices”, an ICC release said.

The all-rounder bowled a combined 23 overs across two innings in the one-off Test match against Bangladesh last month. The 29-year-old failed with the bat, registering ducks in each innings.

Due to the various Covid restrictions, the ICC accredited testing center could not test the bowling action of Kaia. Instead, an expert panel assessed the footage to declare that the bowling action was illegal.

"The panel concluded that his deliveries exceeding the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations and his bowling action was illegal," the release stated.

Kaia was first picked in the national team for the white-ball series against Pakistan in 2015, during which he played his only ODI game till date. He made his Test debut against the same opposition at home earlier this year, and featured in two more games including the most recent one against Bangladesh.