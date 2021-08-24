Not interested in taking up a full-time head-coach role for any country, states Mahela Jayawardene

“Having done 18 years of international cricket as a player I don’t want to live out of a suitcase for 12 months of the year,” Jayawardene told Sky Sports. “This is a good challenge for me and it’s early days. I don’t do too many tournaments so that I have my personal time to spend back home with the family. I’m happy to help out as a consultant here and there (with Sri Lanka) but not on a full-time basis because I would not enjoy that personally.”