Not interested in taking up a full-time head-coach role for any country, states Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene has stated that he is willing to help Sri Lanka or any other international team as a consultant, but isn’t interested in taking up a full-time head-coach role. One of IPL’s most successful coaches, Jayawardene recently powered Southern Brave to a title win at The Hundred.
Much like he did during his playing days, Mahela Jayawardene has had great success as a coach. He led Mumbai Indians to three Indian Premier League (IPL) victories in 2017, 2019 and 2020, before guiding Southern Brave to a title win in the inaugural edition of The Hundred recently.
With his performances as a head coach, he is very likely to be offered more opportunities in the coaching realm. However, the 44-year-old has asserted that he is not keen on taking up a full-time coaching position, as he looks to spend quality time with his family back home.
“Having done 18 years of international cricket as a player I don’t want to live out of a suitcase for 12 months of the year,” Jayawardene told Sky Sports. “This is a good challenge for me and it’s early days. I don’t do too many tournaments so that I have my personal time to spend back home with the family. I’m happy to help out as a consultant here and there (with Sri Lanka) but not on a full-time basis because I would not enjoy that personally.”
After an exciting season coaching Southern Brave, Jayawardene had stated that he found the rules in the tournament to be relevant in making the T20 format stay fresh and exciting. The former Sri Lanka captain believes that these rules could be included in the T20 format at some point in the future, as they do not deviate a lot from the core game-rules.
“I think you shouldn’t tinker too much, the product itself is pretty good,” Jayawardene said. “Personally, I love the new tactical onuses on two overs for a bowler, the new batsman has to come in and face, I think those kinds of things might even creep up to T20 cricket, even into World Cups.
“It’s tactically good for the game, you’re not going away from the rules as such but when a bowler gets a wicket and rather than having the non-striker getting across, you have a new batsman to bowl at.”
