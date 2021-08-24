Finn Allen tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen has been tested positive for Covid-19 on his arrival in Bangladesh for the five-match T20I series. The remaining New Zealand players who had left from Auckland on Monday, will have to go through a three-day quarantine period on their arrival in Dhaka.

"He has been in contact with NZC's chief medical officer and will be monitored during his stay in quarantine by BLACKCAPS doctor Pat McHugh," NZC's release said.

New Zealand manager Mike Sandle is hopeful that Finn will recover quickly to participate in the upcoming series. He also thanked the Bangladesh cricket authorities for their professional approach towards the situation.

"It's really unfortunate for Finn. He's comfortable at the moment and hopefully he'll recover quickly; test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as possible”, said Mike Sandle, New Zealand's manager.

"The Bangladesh cricket authorities have been extremely professional in their response and we're grateful to them for that. They're treating the matter very seriously."

The remaining New Zealand players who have departed on Monday night will have to undergo a three-day quarantine period in Dhaka ahead of the T20 series. Allen’s availability for the matches and his replacement has not been confirmed yet. The 22-year-old, who aggregated 165 runs in The Hundred 2021, will have to test Covid negative in the coming days to rejoin the squad.

The five-match T20 series between New Zealand and Bangladesh will begin from September 1 in Dhaka.