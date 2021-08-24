CPL 2021 | St Lucia Kings await Faf du Plessis’s presence for tournament opener

St Lucia Kings head coach, Andy Flower, is hopeful that the former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis will return completely fit for featuring in CPL 2021. Earlier, du Plessis was ruled out from The Hundred, having failed to recover from the concussion he had sustained during the PSL.

The Caribbean Premier League is all set to begin from August 26 and various players across the globe will feature in the tournament. St Lucia Kings are expecting their star batsman Faf du Plessis to be available for their opener against Jamaica Tallawahs on September 27. The former South Africa skipper did not feature in The Hundred, as he did not recover completely from the concussion sustained during the PSL.

Head coach Andy Flower stated that the team is expecting du Plessis to return as match-fit into the CPL.

"He's had his own personal fitness challenges just recently with his concussion issues," Flower said during a virtual media interaction. "But he's on a back-to-play programme that should see him ready for our first match. We hope and pray that he's obviously fit for his own good but also for ours. There's no 100% guarantee about that, but that's what we're planning for."

Earlier, du Plessis sustained a concussion during the PSL tournament, when he collided with his teammate Mohammed Hasnanin, the latter's knee hitting his head. The injury eventually kept him out of The Hundred tournament. The 37-year-old will lead the St Lucia Kings in CPL from the first game, subject to his availability.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Keemo Paul and seamer Obed Mccoy’s participation for the Kings is still uncertain, as the duo has not recovered from injuries. Paul last played a competitive game in BBL in December 2020. Mccoy was ruled out from the last two T20Is against Australia last month, after he suffered discomfort while bowling.

Flower reckoned that the duo will surely play the tournament, but the availability of the pair for the opening game is not yet confirmed.

"I'm yet to meet up with him [Paul] and yet to get a very clear update on his fitness, but he's going to play a part in the tournament and there's no doubt about that," Flower said. "And I expect him to play some match-turning performances as well. Again, I'm yet to catch up with Obed and our physio will be coming in with the [Test] contingent this evening from the second Test match... I anticipate Keemo Paul and Obed being fit for the first match."