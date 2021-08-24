CPL 2021 | Carlos Brathwaite forced into isolation after Covid-19 case on flight from Manchester

Carlos Brathwaite has been forced into isolation after a positive Covid-19 case was reported on his flight from the UK to St Kitts and Nevis. The all-rounder is doubtful for Jamaica Tallawahs opening match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021, which will be played at St. Kitts on Friday, August 27.

Brathwaite, who captained Manchester Originals at The Hundred, travelled from Manchester to Basseterre ahead of CPL 2021. A fellow passenger in the flight was tested Covid-19 positive, following which, the all-rounder has been asked to isolate until further notice.

"My tests have been negative as far as I know," Brathwaite told ESPNcricinfo. "We've been asked to be in quarantine. I still don't know the full extent of it. I've just been told I need to continue to quarantine as opposed to being allowed to walk around the hotel as was initially allowed. So I'm just as much in the dark as you are, unfortunately."

The 33-year-old was unsure of his participation in Jamaica Tallawahs’ season opener against the St Lucia Kings on Friday.

"Not sure," Brathwaite said on his chances of playing. "I haven't actually received anything official yet to know when day one is and how many days of quarantine, etc. So yeah, I'm just skipping in my room and doing sit-ups and hoping to be at least physically ready to go if I can."

The Jamaica Tallawahs had gone down to Trinbago Knight Riders - the eventual champions - in their semi-final clash last season. Brathwaite believes that each of the six teams are well equipped ahead of the upcoming edition, and the competition will be much more intense than it was last year.

"The tournament is going to be interesting," he said. "I don't think it will be an undefeated run to the finals as Trinidad had last year. I think it will be a little closer. I think all the teams are more evenly matched."