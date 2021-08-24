AFG vs PAK | 3-match ODI series postponed due to disruption of flight operations in Kabul, mental health issues

The PCB on Tuesday confirmed that their team's 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan has been postponed keeping in mind the disruption of flight operations after Taliban takeover in Kabul and mental health of players among other issues. PCB added that the series will now be planned for 2022.

The series was originally scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka in early September, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) requested the postponement following the collapse of the country’s government and the takeover by the Taliban.

PCB said the apex body of cricket in Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have mutually agreed to postpone next month’s three-ODI series. The two boards have agreed that the series, which was planned from September 1-8, will be rescheduled for 2022.

“The ACB had contacted the board on Monday evening, requesting to postpone the series for 2022 citing disruption of flight operations in Kabul, increased COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka, the mental health of their players, and non-availability of broadcast equipment,” the PCB said in a statement.

“We have worked very closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to make this series happen and were keen to play them in the inaugural bilateral series, but we understand their challenges and have, therefore, agreed to reschedule the series for 2022,” PCB director international Zakir Khan said.

“The PCB historically enjoys an excellent relationship with the ACB and will do everything to ensure the series is played in 2022 as it is critical for both sides in terms of direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023,” he added.

Notably, on Sunday, Azizullah Fazli was reappointed as the new chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Fazli has already served one term as ACB chairman, from his appointment in September 2018 – following the resignation of Atif Mashal – until July 2019, when he was replaced by Farhan Yusufzai following Afghanistan’s bottom-placed finish at the 2019 World Cup in England.

His appointment came a week after the Taliban seized control over Kabul and the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government.