WI vs PAK | Conditions were challenging but just tried to keep things simple, reveals Fawad Alam

Pakistan's protagonist with the bat, Fawad Alam asserted that the conditions weren't easy to bat but he just focussed on keeping things simple in the middle and that worked well for him. He also revealed that his father always told him to keep believing in himself when things weren't rosy.

When Fawad Alam walked in the middle, Pakistan were tottering at 2-3 with Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales spitting fire on the 22 yards. Pakistan's top-order had exposed the middle-order yet again. But then came the resurrection act from the experienced duo of Babar Azam and Fawad Alam as they combined in a 166-run fourth-wicket-stand to bail Pakistan out of trouble on the opening day of the Jamaica Test.

However, after day two got rained out, Pakistan were again in a spot on day three at 231-7, but then Alam, who was one of the protagonists on the opening day, again prospered and added 71 runs for the last three wickets with the tail to propel his side to 302 before Pakistan declared their innings.

The seasoned campaigner, who had suffered from heat exhaustion earlier, brought up his fifth Test century and finished unbeaten on 124 to rescue Pakistan's innings, something he has done in ample since returning to the fold. Reflecting on his knock and the conditions, he stated that the conditions were challenging but he just tried to keep things simple.

"It was challenging. The conditions weren't easy; heat and humidity, and we were 2 for 3 and we had to come back. We needed a partnership and that's what Babar and myself did. I am very happy. Whenever you score a century for your country you feel proud. I try to keep it simple," Fawad stated after the day's play.

The 35-year-old made his Test debut way back in 2009 and had even hammered 168 in his maiden Test appearance, yet he was axed from the national team after three games. From then onwards, the gritty batsman kept on piling up a heap of runs at the domestic level but to no avail. He, however, finally got his opportunity in 2020, returning to the side after a gap of 11 years. And since then, no one has averaged better or scored more hundreds than him for Pakistan. Alam, with 645 runs in 16 innings, has averaged 49.61 and has scored four centuries.

He further recounted how his father inspired him to keep doing his best when things weren't going his way. Fawad also opened up on his Ertugrul style celebration on reaching his century and stated that it's pretty much like a character from a Turkish serial.

"I keep speaking to my father, he always kept telling me that my time will come and to believe in myself. It is a character in a Turkish serial, he celebrates like that and the only difference is he has his horse and I have my bat."

The ongoing Test between West Indies and Pakistan has been marred by constant showers, but after three days of play, Pakistan are on the front foot, having reduced West Indies to 39 for 3 with the hosts trailing by 263 runs.