The Hundred will get bigger and better with every year, predicts Shane Warne 

"I think it has gone beyond expectations. The cricket that has been on display, the skill on display from all the different teams at various times, has been outstanding. To see full houses everywhere you go, on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday night in Birmingham, Manchester, London - it has been packed and the crowds have really got into it and I think it's been fantastic! It's only going to get bigger and better with every year. I think it is sensational to see how it really has captured the imagination," Warne told Sky Sports.