ENG vs IND | A big hundred is about to come for Virat Kohli, predicts Rajkumar Sharma

In the ongoing Test series against England, he has made 62 runs in three outings at 20.67. England have been successful in outfoxing him in the channel as he has lacked the solidity and patience that he had exhibited last time around in 2018. Ahead of the third Test between England and India at Headingley, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma stated that Virat was quite excited after the last game and whenever he has such an attitude, a big knock is around the corner.