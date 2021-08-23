ENG vs IND | A big hundred is about to come for Virat Kohli, predicts Rajkumar Sharma

Today at 4:03 PM
Virat Kohli's childhood coach and head coach of the senior men's Delhi team, Rajkumar Sharma has predicted that the Indian skipper will score a big ton soon. He also added that it would be a big challenge for Kohli to chase Joe Root in terms of run-spree, but he's always up for challenges.
Virat Kohli has struggled with the bat in 2021, and the ongoing series against England has been no different. This year, after playing seven Tests, the Indian skipper has scored 291 runs at 26.45. He last scored a ton in international cricket in 2019, and it's been a long time since the Indian fans have been waiting for a century from his bat.
In the ongoing Test series against England, he has made 62 runs in three outings at 20.67. England have been successful in outfoxing him in the channel as he has lacked the solidity and patience that he had exhibited last time around in 2018. Ahead of the third Test between England and India at Headingley, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma stated that Virat was quite excited after the last game and whenever he has such an attitude, a big knock is around the corner.
"I don't feel there is any need to motivate him because he is extremely motivated. When I had spoken to him after the last match as well, he was quite excited and was happy that they had won and was not too worried about his runs. When he has such an attitude, a big hundred is about to come," Sharma told India News, reported TOI.
While Virat Kohli has struggled to get going, his opposite number Joe Root has taken the series by storm with the willow in hand. He has scored 386 runs in two games with as many centuries and averaged a mind-boggling 128.67. However, Rajkumar Sharma reckons his ward can challenge Root.
"I would say it is a challenge for Virat to chase Joe Root. I have full hope because I have known Virat from his childhood, he loves challenges. So it is a good challenge and we will see a good contest in the upcoming matches."
