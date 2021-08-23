Confident of Tamim Iqbal's availability for T20 World Cup, affirms BCB

BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury has stated that senior Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is likely to be fit in time for the T20 World Cup this year. He also added that his recovery process is going pretty well, and he's responding well to the ongoing rehabilitation program.

Tamim Iqbal has been an integral part of the Bangladesh side over the years. However, he had suffered a knee injury during Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year. The southpaw still went on to take part in the ODI series at home against Sri Lanka and had also featured in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 League. But that worsened his condition as he ended up aggravating his injury. Presently, he's undergoing a rehabilitation programme to return to full fitness before the T20 World Cup this year.

BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury has stated that the senior batsman is recovering well and everyone is confident that the Bangladesh veteran will feature in this year's ICC mega event in UAE and Oman.

"Tamim is recovering quite well. This injury required rest and rehabilitation. We planned it accordingly and he is responding to it very well," Chowdhury told Cricbuzz.

"From the next week, he will start the skill session that will begin with some knocking at home and later (he will be) starting the net session. So far, he has completed almost five weeks and he completed the gym sessions without any complaint. When he starts running and participates in the skill session, we can have a clearer picture of his recovery. But the way he is improving, we are confident that he will be available for the T20 World Cup," he added.

Tamim, who last played a T20 international in March 2020, will add experience to the unit in the World T20. Despite his long absence from the format, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin asserted that he's one of the best batters in the country, and when he's fit, he will feature for the side.

"I don't see any doubt. Tamim is one of the best batsmen in the country and there is no question about it. He will play when he is fit and he will be with the team. We are keeping a close eye on his development," Abedin remarked.