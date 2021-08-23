Azizullah Fazli reappointed as Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman

The first new appointment in the cricket governing body of Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover came on Sunday as they reinstated Azizullah Fazli as the ACB Chairman. Fazli had earlier served one term as ACB chairman from 2018, following the resignation of Atif Mashal, until 2019 July. Later, when Afghanistan had a poor run in the World Cup 2019 in England when they finished at the bottom-place, Fazli was replaced by Farhan Yusufzai.

Fazli returned to the chairman post after the Taliban held a meeting with ACB officials in Kabul on Sunday. Fazli has been a familiar face in Afghanistan cricket for the past two decades as a player and later as an official. He was one of the pioneers, who played a crucial role in establishing the game in the country. He has also served as the ACB’s vice-chairman and advisor in the past.