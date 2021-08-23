Azizullah Fazli reappointed as Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman
Today at 11:07 AM
Afghanistan Cricket Board, on Sunday, reappointed Azizullah Fazli as the Chairman of the board, replacing Farhan Yousufzai. Earlier, Fazli served one term as the ACB chairman, from September 2018 to July 2019, and was replaced after Afghanistan finished at the bottom-place in the World Cup 2019.
The first new appointment in the cricket governing body of Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover came on Sunday as they reinstated Azizullah Fazli as the ACB Chairman.
Former ACB Chairman @AzizullahFazli has been re-appointed as ACB's acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions. pic.twitter.com/IRqekHq7Jt— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 22, 2021
Fazli returned to the chairman post after the Taliban held a meeting with ACB officials in Kabul on Sunday. Fazli has been a familiar face in Afghanistan cricket for the past two decades as a player and later as an official. He was one of the pioneers, who played a crucial role in establishing the game in the country. He has also served as the ACB’s vice-chairman and advisor in the past.
Afghanistan are scheduled to play white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan amid chaotic times in the country. The ACB has planned to take the cricketers to Pakistan by roadways and fly out to Sri Lanka from there. The 10-day lockdown imposed in Sri Lanka, owing to the rise of Covid-19, may affect the series.
