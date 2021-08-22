Sri Lanka Cricket yet to clear Hasaranga and Chameera's IPL 2021 participation

As per the latest developments, it has been understood that both Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, who were bought by the RCB, on Saturday, are yet to be cleared to play in IPL 2021 in the UAE. The SLC stated that the duo has neither taken permission nor are they aware of their signings.

After getting selected as replacement players for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second leg of IPL 2021, Chameera and Hasaranga's participation has been clouded with uncertainty. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has stated that neither the Lankan duo has taken permission from them, nor does the board has any idea about their signings by the Virat Kohli-led RCB. "I don't know, I have to check. We are under lockdown till the end of the month," de Silva told Cricbuzz. "We have not taken any decision yet as they will have to apply for the NOCs. We are not aware of these players being selected, neither have they sought permission from us." In IPL 2021 players auction, all-rounder Hasaranga and fast bowler Chameera had gone unsold. But after their impressive displays over the year, the RCB announced their names as replacements for Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams, who had earlier made themselves unavailable for the remaining matches in the UAE. The Lanka duo had done well against India in the white-ball series at home. The Sri Lanka players recently renewed their contracts till December 2021, and the SLC wants the players to be fully fit for the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka will also host South Africa for three ODIs and three T20Is from September 2 to 14.