Chennai Super Kings confirm Josh Hazlewood's availability for second leg of IPL 2021

Today at 12:56 PM
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed the availability of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for the second leg of the IPL 2021, which will be staged in the UAE. Hazlewood had earlier missed this year's, citing personal reasons, and was replaced by countryman Jason Behrendorff.
In what comes as a big boost for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood will feature in the remainder of the IPL 2021, which commences on September 19. The Aussie quick has been in tremendous form in 2021 and has picked up 12 wickets in 8 T20Is for the Kangaroos at 16.75 with an economy rate of 6.55. After turning hot and cold in the Windies T20Is, the 30-year-old was at his best against Bangladesh, scalping eight wickets in four games.
The right-arm pacer was also named in Australia's T20 World Cup squad. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed his availability and stated that those who didn't participate in the first leg of the IPL 2021 have been allowed to feature in the remainder of the tournament by the BCCI.
"Hazlewood has confirmed his availability for the second phase of IPL starting from September 19. The BCCI has confirmed that players who were not available in the first phase can join the respective teams in the second phase if they are fit and available. Considering Hazlewood's form, he will be a great addition to our team," Kasi Viswanathan said in a statement, reported India Today.
Earlier this year, Hazlewood had pulled out of the IPL 2021, due to personal reasons. The tournament was postponed in May, owing to Covid-19 concerns and he was replaced by left-arm seamer and his countryman Jason Behrendorff although, Behrendorff didn't feature even in one game for the Men in Yellow. For Hazelwood, he made his IPL debut in 2020 and played three games for CSK after being bought for Rs 2 crore at the auction.
