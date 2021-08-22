Chennai Super Kings confirm Josh Hazlewood's availability for second leg of IPL 2021

In what comes as a big boost for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood will feature in the remainder of the IPL 2021, which commences on September 19. The Aussie quick has been in tremendous form in 2021 and has picked up 12 wickets in 8 T20Is for the Kangaroos at 16.75 with an economy rate of 6.55. After turning hot and cold in the Windies T20Is, the 30-year-old was at his best against Bangladesh, scalping eight wickets in four games.