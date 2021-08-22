BCCI invites applications for batting, bowling and fielding coaches at NCA

Today at 2:45 PM
The BCCI has invited applications for the posts of batting, bowling (spin and fast), fielding, and 'Head of Cricket Education' at the NCA, on its website. Earlier, the BCCI had extended its deadline to apply for the 'Head of Cricket' post after Rahul Dravid was the only person to apply for the role.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to renew the annual contract of 11 coaches at the NCA. Earlier, the BCCI had extended the deadline to apply for the position of Head of Cricket at NCA till August 31. As per the new BCCI constitution, there is no provision for extension of the contract, and the hiring process has to start afresh.
As a result, 11 coaches at the NCA including five retired India players - Ramesh Powar, SS Das, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Subroto Banerjee, and Sujith Somsundar - will not have their contracts renewed at the NCA. While Kanitkar and SS Das were the batting coaches at NCA, Powar (spin) and Banerjee (pace) handled the bowling unit. Sujith Somasundar is currently the Head of cricket Education, with Powar and Das coaching India Women's team.
The last date to apply for all the other coaching positions is September 10. After being inactive for a long period, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the NCA is all set to be in fully functional mode. It recently conducted a level 2 hybris course' for cricket coaches, and amongst the participants were Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Devang Gandhi, Abhishek Nayar, Ashok Dinda, Parveez Rasool and Naman Ojha. Post the eight-day onsite course, Irfan Pathan had stated the best thing to have happened to Indian cricket was the former India captain Rahul Dravid taking up the role of Head of Cricket at the NCA.
Dravid has re-applied for the Head of Cricket post and was the only candidate to apply for the job, which forced the NCA to extend the deadline for submission of applications. The development had ended all speculations about him replacing Ravi Shastri as head coach of the senior national side after the T20 World Cup in November. The age limit for all these job vacancies is 60.
