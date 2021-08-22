BCCI invites applications for batting, bowling and fielding coaches at NCA

The last date to apply for all the other coaching positions is September 10. After being inactive for a long period, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the NCA is all set to be in fully functional mode. It recently conducted a level 2 hybris course' for cricket coaches, and amongst the participants were Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Devang Gandhi, Abhishek Nayar, Ashok Dinda, Parveez Rasool and Naman Ojha. Post the eight-day onsite course, Irfan Pathan had stated the best thing to have happened to Indian cricket was the former India captain Rahul Dravid taking up the role of Head of Cricket at the NCA.