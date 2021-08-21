VIDEO | Chirpy Jason Holder sledges Mohammad Rizwan from slips

Today at 3:58 PM
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was at his chirping best while sledging Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan from the slip cordon during the opening day of the second Test in Kingston.
Riding high on the confidence of beating Pakistan by one wicket in the first Test, West Indies players were all pumped up on the field during the opening day of the 2nd Test at Sabina Park in Kingston.
The hosts were all over Pakistan in the first four overs of the match, removing Abid Ali (1), Imran Butt (1) and Azhar Ali (0) in quick succession. Fawad Alam and Babar Azam then combined to stitch an unbeaten 158-run partnership to revive the innings. However, the hosts eyed yet another opportunity to make inroads after Fawad Alam decided to retire hurt after developing massive cramps in Jamaica's heat.
Jason Holder, the former captain of the West Indies team, took a shot at Mohammad Rizwan who had just walked in to replace Alam as Babar's partner. In a video shared by Windies cricket, the lanky all-rounder, who had dismissed Rizwan in the first Test, can be seen reminding Kyle Mayers about the right-hander's dismissal, falling over while trying to play a fuller ball.
Rizwan and Babar's partnership lasted for just 45 balls and eight runs, as Holder took a good catch off Kemar Roach's bowling to dismiss the latter for 75. Pakistan were 212/4 at stumps, with Rizwan (22*) and Faheem Ashraf (23*) in the middle.
Jason Holder keeping things positive and chirpy on a hot, sweltering day! #WIvPAK #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/vImeg69X8y— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 20, 2021
