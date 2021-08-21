Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Tasha Sathwick

Ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Sandeep Sharma on Friday married his longtime girlfriend Tasha Sathwick. The couple had got engaged way back in 2018.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Sandeep Sharma got married to his longtime girlfriend Tasha Sathwick on Friday. The 28-year-old fast bowler will soon be seen in action in the UAE when the second half of the IPL 2021 resumes from September 19. Congratulating the couple, SRH shared a picture of Sandeep and his wife from the wedding venue.

The Punjab-born, who made his debut for India in 2015, and his wife Tasha Sathwick were elegantly dressed for their marriage function. Sandeep was dressed in a white shirt along with a white dhoti while the latter wore a beautiful pink orange saree. Tasha works as a jewellery designer and the duo got engaged way back in 2018.

“A special addition to the SRH Family. Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Sharma. To a lifelong partnership!,” SRH have captioned the image.

Sandeep has had a successful run in the IPL and has taken a total of 110 wickets from 95 matches since his debut for Punjab Kings in 2013. The 28-year-old will look to add few more wickets to the tally when the IPL 2021 which was postponed indefinitely in May due to Covid-19 crisis in India resumes in the Gulf nation.

Notably, Sharma also holds the unique record of becoming the first bowler to dismiss Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same match.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for change in fortune in the UAE after losing six out of their seven matches in the India leg. The Kane Williamson-led team is currently at the bottom of the points table.