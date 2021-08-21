IPL 2021 | Simon Katich steps down as RCB coach with personal reasons, Mike Hesson to take over

Simon Katich has stepped down as the Royal Challengers Bangalore coach ahead of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL), resuming September 19 in the UAE. Mike Hesson, RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, will take over in the Australian's absence.

Mike Hesson, RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, will take charge for the remainder of the tournament. The staff also includes Sridharan Sriram, the batting and spin bowling coach and Sanjay Bangar, who had been roped in as a batting consultant ahead of the 2021 edition.

The franchise has made changes in their overseas contingent too, with Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmanta Chameera and Tim David replacing Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Finn Allen respectively. Hasaranga, the right-arm leg-spinner, had bagged seven wickets in the three-match T20I series against India last month, while also playing a few crucial cameos at the end.

RCB enjoyed a great start to IPL 2021, winning each of their first four games, before losing two of their next three. They are currently placed third in the points table, behind Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

The Virat Kohli-led side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game of the second leg on September 20, in Abu Dhabi.