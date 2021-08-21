IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings sign Nathan Ellis for UAE leg after Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith ruled out

Today at 11:51 AM
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Australia pacer Nathan Ellis for the second half of the IPL 2021, after his fellow countrymen Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith were ruled out of the UAE leg. Ellis had recently became the first ever cricketer to register a T20I hat-trick on debut.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Australia pacer Nathan Ellis for the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 after team's overseas pacer Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith (both Australians) were ruled out of the 14th edition which will resume from September 19.
26-year-old Ellis, who became the first men's cricketer to secure a T20I hat-trick on his debut, against Bangladesh earlier this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17. He had bagged 20 wickets from 14 games during the Big Bash League 2020/21, where he represents the Hobart Hurricanes outfit. With a base price of INR 20 lakh, the right-arm pacer had remained unsold at the IPL auction earlier this year.
Nathan ᴇʟʟ-ɪs a :crown:— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 20, 2021
He’s the newest addition to #SaddaSquad for the second phase of #IPL2021! :heart_eyes:#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/0hMuOJ19NU
Jhye Richardson was bought at a staggering amount of Rs 14 crore, while Riley Meredith fetched Rs 8 crore from the KL Rahul-led franchise. Meredith and Richardson took four and and wickets from five matches three matches respectively.
IPL 2021, which was postponed indefinitely in May in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume with an eye-riveting clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.