IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings sign Nathan Ellis for UAE leg after Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith ruled out

26-year-old Ellis, who became the first men's cricketer to secure a T20I hat-trick on his debut, against Bangladesh earlier this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17. He had bagged 20 wickets from 14 games during the Big Bash League 2020/21, where he represents the Hobart Hurricanes outfit. With a base price of INR 20 lakh, the right-arm pacer had remained unsold at the IPL auction earlier this year.