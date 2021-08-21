IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals join Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in UAE

Star batsman and team's regular captain Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first half of the season due to injury, arrived in UAE earlier than the rest of his team mates along with a fitness coach. Players who are currently active with their respective international teams will join the squad upon conclusion of their commitments. Notably, Rishabh Pant, who led the team in the India leg, is currently in England in the Test squad. DC Opener Prithvi Shaw also arrived in England ahead of the 2nd Test in Lord's. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel are also travelling with the Test squad.