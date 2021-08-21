IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals join Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in UAE

Today at 6:17 PM
Ahead of the second half of the IPL in the UAE, table-toppers Delhi Capitals have reached the Gulf nation on Saturday. The social media handles of the franchise have shared pictures and videos of their star players landing in the UAE.
Delhi Capitals (DC) announced on Saturday that their squad has arrived in the UAE ahead of the 2nd leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Capitals face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 22 in the resumed season, which starts on September 19.
"Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0. We're off to UAE," said Delhi Capitals on their Instagram handle before posting a video of the players and staff checking in at the team hotel.
Star batsman and team's regular captain Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first half of the season due to injury, arrived in UAE earlier than the rest of his team mates along with a fitness coach. Players who are currently active with their respective international teams will join the squad upon conclusion of their commitments. Notably, Rishabh Pant, who led the team in the India leg, is currently in England in the Test squad. DC Opener Prithvi Shaw also arrived in England ahead of the 2nd Test in Lord's. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel are also travelling with the Test squad.
We're pretty sure there are excited smiles under the masks 🤩— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 21, 2021
UAE, here we come 🇦🇪 ✈️#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @MishiAmit @LalitYadav03 @ajratra pic.twitter.com/xFkhX2qW7B
The season originally started on April 9 but was postponed halfway through the league stage due to a number of Covid-19 cases coming up within the tournament's bio-bubbles in Ahmedabad and New Delhi amid a deadly second wave of the virus in India.
Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first match of the resumed season. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Delhi Capitals are at the top of the points table after six win matches in two matches.
