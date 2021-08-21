IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli wasn't wrong when he said India will be best Test team in world, recalls Allan Donald

The statement from the South Africa legend comes after India's emphatic 151-run win versus England in the second Test at Lord's. After setting a target of 272 runs on the final day of the Test, India bowled out England for 120 within two session to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. The match witnessed a hundred from KL Rahul, gutsy knocks under pressure from Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and then a sensational fifty from pacer Mohammed Shami. The bowlers also struck in unison, with Mohammed Siraj ending up with eight wickets in the match.