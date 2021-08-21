IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli wasn't wrong when he said India will be best Test team in world, recalls Allan Donald

Today at 12:44 PM
Former South Africa speedster Allan Donald recalled his six-year-old conversation with Virat Kohli, saying that the India captain 'knew where he was going' then. The comment from Donald comes after India's historic 151-run win versus England in the second Test match at Lord's.
Allan Donald, one of the most feared Test bowlers of his time, has revealed that India captain Virat Kohli was confident of his team becoming the number one Test side back in 2015 itself.
The statement from the South Africa legend comes after India's emphatic 151-run win versus England in the second Test at Lord's. After setting a target of 272 runs on the final day of the Test, India bowled out England for 120 within two session to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. The match witnessed a hundred from KL Rahul, gutsy knocks under pressure from Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and then a sensational fifty from pacer Mohammed Shami. The bowlers also struck in unison, with Mohammed Siraj ending up with eight wickets in the match.
"I remember Virat's words in 2015 when he said to me India will become world's No.1 Test team and he wasn't wrong," Donald said in a video on YouTube channel Cricket Life Stories.
"He knew where he was going. He said: 'I want this to be the fittest team, I want us to be the greatest team on the planet, knowing that we can play away from home, knowing we can beat anyone and that's going to take a very good bowling attack to do so'" the 54-year-old added.
After winning the Test series in Australia this year, India now lead the five-match series in England 1-0, as they seek their first series win in the country since 2007. The third Test will be played at Headingley from August 25.
