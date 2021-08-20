Taylor, Ervine and Williams return to squad for Ireland and Scotland tour
The likes of Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, and Sean Williams will be available for Zimbabwe for the upcoming tours to Ireland and Scotland. Zimbabwe will play five T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland from August 27 and then travel to Scotland for three more T20Is, that start from September 15.
Zimbabwe have announced their 18-man squad for their limited-overs tours of Ireland and Scotland, this month. The experienced trio of Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, and Craig Ervine returns to action after missing out on the series against Bangladesh at home. Zimbabwe will play five T20Is, which will kick-start their tour against Ireland from August 27, followed by three ODIs. The Scotland tour will commence on September 15, which consists of three T20Is.
Earlier, Taylor had been rested from Zimbabwe's T20I squad for the home series against Bangladesh last month, while Williams and Ervine missed out on all three formats against Bangladesh after coming into contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the 15 players will be the same that played against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe have not qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, but the ODIs against Ireland will be a chance for them to grab a spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
The African nation will bank on their experienced trio to deliver for them and strengthen their batting unit. The hosts won a solitary T20I against Bangladesh, where Wesley Madhevere scored a brilliant 73 runs in the second game. Bangladesh emerged victorious in the one-off Test and the ODI series after dominating the hosts.
Zimbabwe Squad: Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.
