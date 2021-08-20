T20 WC | Consistency is England’s biggest strength, affirms Eoin Morgan

Ahead of the World T20, Eoin Morgan has stated that the biggest strength of his side has been the consistency with which they have played in the last two years. Moved out of India, due to the threat posed by COVID-19, the T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

After claiming the ODI World Cup title in 2019, England have been consistent in white-ball cricket under the able leadership of Eoin Morgan. England, who will play their first game in this year's T20 World Cup against West Indies on October 23, would look to avenge their 2016 WT20 final loss against the defending champions. But more than that, Morgan and his men would want to win the mega event, which they had narrowly missed in the last edition. England are already one of the best sides in white-ball cricket and two World Cup wins in less than three years will help them carve a special legacy for themselves.

Speaking on the team's performance in the last two years, England skipper Eoin Morgan stated that consistency is their biggest strength.

"I think our biggest strength is the consistency (with) which we've performed over the last two years. I think in T20 cricket because the game can change quite quickly and there's a huge group of talented teams within our group, I think every game is important to us," Morgan told ICC, reported TOI.

The UAE conditions will challenge the English batters, especially if the wickets are on the slower side. But, the 34-year-old stated that regardless of conditions in the UAE, the team will continuously work hard to get better after every game.

“I think we’re gathering momentum nicely, and I think the important side to that from our perspective is that we’re continuously trying to get better and learn as we go on, simply because the tournament is held away from home. We’re really looking forward to it.”

In the 2016 WT20 final, all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite had smashed four consecutive sixes in the last over against Ben Stokes to power West Indies to the title win. However, England, a far mature side now, would have the golden chance to become the first men’s team to hold both the 50-overs Cricket World Cup and the T20 World Cup title at the same time. Speaking on the 2016 memories, Morgan stated that they have been awaiting the T20 WC for a long time.

"The evolution of T20 cricket and the role it played in our great game is hugely significant for the development of the game and the popularity of the game. It's huge. It's been a long time coming. We haven't had one since 2016," he added.