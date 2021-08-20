Reports | Chris Cairns off life support after heart surgery

Today at 10:26 AM
Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns has been taken off life support and is recovering in hospital after emergency surgery in Sydney for a heart problem, his lawyer confirmed on Friday, August 20. Cairns had suffered an aortic dissection in his heart in Canberra, earlier this month.
Chris Cairns had undergone surgery in Canberra after suffering a major medical event, an aortic dissection, before he was transferred to Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital for another operation about a fortnight ago.
Aaron Lloyd, his lawyer, posted a statement of encouraging news on Friday.
"I'm pleased to advise that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from hospital in Sydney," Lloyd said in a statement.
"He and his family are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and for the privacy they have been afforded. They request that this continues as they focus on his recovery moving forward."
For those of you who want to know how @chriscairns168 is getting on, I’m pleased to say that Chris is off life support & has been able to communicate with his family. They are thankful for all of the support & well wishes from everyone, & ask 4 continued privacy. Great news. ❤️🩹— Aaron Lloyd (@AaronLloydNZL) August 19, 2021
Cairns, son of former New Zealand all-rounder Lance, is widely regarded as one of the country's great all-rounders, having played in 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is. He was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2000.
He has lived in Canberra with his wife Melanie and two children for several years.
