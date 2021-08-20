Kohli gets very abusive and needs to realize that he's an inspiration to youngsters, slams Nick Compton

Former England Test opener Nick Compton has slammed Virat Kohli and stated that he needs to understand that he's a role model for youngsters and shouldn't get as abusive as he does. He added that Kohli is a character, who brings a lot to the table but he shouldn't use foul-mouthed language.

The Lord's Test between England and India was a high-octane clash that went right down to the wire on the final day of the Test. There was some phenomenal cricket on display, but also a war of words ensued between the Indian and England players. Virat Kohli was at his combative best and constantly tried to get under the skin of the English players. While the Indian skipper remains undoubtedly one of the best batters of the generation, his on-field antics have continued to polarize opinion.

In the aftermath of the Lord's Test, a lot has been said and written about Team India's aggressive on-field demeanour, though both the teams were equally involved in the heated verbal exchanges. Former English opener Nick Compton also weighed in on India and Kohli's aggression and stated that the Indian talisman should refrain from using abusive language, given his enormous stature in the game.

"A bit of banter, there's definitely a place to use that. It just needs to be done in the right way. Kohli's got to realise that he is an inspiration to other young players. Using foul-mouthed language, I don't think it is necessary.

"I do agree (others do it as well). (James) Anderson's got his ways. It's not just Kohli, I am not saying that. But his language is quite excessive. Anderson will do things in a different way. Kohli’s way is to get very abusive. He has got a good array of swear words that he uses. We don’t want to throw stones on this player and that player, otherwise we get into a big argument," Compton told SportsKeeda, reported HT.

He also suggested that there is no harm in giving it back to the English players but Kohli needs to be smarter in the way he goes about things and at times, it's better to just let his bat do the talking.

“Indian players must give it back (to England). I am not saying they shouldn’t be aggressive. I think (Ravindra) Jadeja has got that in him. I think that you do get a good mixture within the team. There are different ways to being aggressive. Kohli can probably do it in a more intelligent way, without having these abusive fights. Sometimes the best way is to say nothing and go out there and get a hundred," he added.

Compton, who represented England in 16 Tests and averaged 28.7 with the bat, also praised Kohli and remarked that cricket needs lively characters like him. However, he cautioned that there shouldn't be such a scenario where the game requires constant interventions from the match referee.

“I think we should let it go on. We need some theatre and entertainment. We need characters in the game, Kohli is a character. He brings a lot to cricket. I am a real admirer of him as a player. His leadership is sometimes overemotional. But I think he has brought a lot to cricket. It is important that characters are brought in. You don’t want the match referee stepping in every time everyone says something. Otherwise, the game just becomes over-governed. It becomes like naughty school children in the playground. These are adults, these are international professional cricketers.