JKCA accuses Parvez Rasool of stealing pitch roller, he terms it 'unfortunate'

In a shocking turn of events, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has accused Parvez Rasool of stealing the pitch roller. However, the Indian all-rounder has denied the allegations and questioned the administrators if this is the way to treat an international cricketer.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association has accused the Parvez Rasool of taking away a pitch roller. The cricket body has even issued a notice to Rasool, asking him to return the roller or face “police action''. However, Rasool was upset with the actions from JKCA and he denied having taken the roller. He also questioned the administrators about the handling of the whole scenario. “Is this the way to treat an international cricketer who has given life and soul to J&K cricket?”.

The situation has escalated to a point where Brigadier (retd) Anil Gupta, a BJP spokesperson who is on the three-member sub-committee appointed by the Indian cricket board to run JKCA, has written in an email: “Do we have any proof to nail him down.” Gupta feels that the case is hyped up by the cricketer.

“We have not only written to Parvez Rasool but to all district associations and whosoever has taken JKCA machinery from Srinagar. Machinery was distributed at district associations without any vouchers. In many districts where we don’t have a mailing address, the letter was sent to the concerned person whose name was registered with us. He (Rasool) took offense to why the mail was written to him,” Gupta told The Indian Express.

“We did this because we want to prepare an audit report, a ledger book needs to be maintained. There is hardly any book maintained here over the years. So when we took over after the court’s order, we saw that these machinery are not being found,” Gupta said.

The email to Rasool, signed by “Committee Members JKCA”, warned of possible police action.

“You are holding machinery of JKCA… Before taking any harsh step in the direction which may include inviting police action for breach of trust and in order to maintain cordial relationship, you are directed to immediately return all machinery within one week failing which JKCA will be free to take action,” it said.

According to Gupta, the threat of police action was included in the second notice because “some of the districts feel that they can get away with anything and nothing will happen to them.”

In his reply, dated July 26, Rasool had written: “This is to inform you that I Parvez Rasool first international cricketer have represented my country and also played in IPL, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, India A, Board president XI, Irani Trophy, captained the J&K Ranji team from last 6 years and only cricketer from J&K who got best all-rounder award from BCCI 2 times. Today I got a letter stating that I have taken roller from JKCA which is really unfortunate… Let me clarify that I haven’t taken any roller or machine from JKCA. I am a player who is playing cricket. I just want to ask is the way to treat an international cricketer who has given life and soul to J&K cricket. You have an affiliated body in all districts; you should ask them for any JKCA equipment if present in their districts rather than me.”

Rasool is one of the notable cricketers hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and has played in 82 first-class, 123 List-A and 61 T20 matches. He has represented India in one ODI, against Bangladesh in 2014, three years before his lone T20I appearance against England.