IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni-led CSK begin training in Dubai ahead of UAE leg of 14th edition

Chennai Super Kings players, who arrived in the UAE on August 13, have started their preparations for the second half of the IPL 2021 which will begin from September 19. The three-time champions will face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the first match of the resumed season in Dubai.

With almost a month left for the resumption of the postponed season of the IPL 2021 in UAE, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have kicked off their preparations at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai from Thursday.

In a series of tweets from the official Twitter handle of CSK, MS Dhoni and his players including Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad can be seen sweating out hard in the practice session. The players had arrived in the Gulf nation on August 13 and completed a mandatory six-day quarantine period thereafter.

CSK are currently placed second on the points table after winning five out of their seven matches in India. Notably, the 14th edition was postponed indefinitely after 29 matches due to outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the IPL bio-bubble. Later a decision was taken to stage the remaining 31 matches in the UAE.

CSK do not have fond memories in the UAE, as they finished second last in IPL 2020, their worst season as they missed out on a play-offs berth for the first time.

However, MS Dhoni's belief in the 'process' has started paying rich dividends. Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have fired, while all-round shows from Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja have also impressed one and all. Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina too, gave glimpses of their glorious past in the India leg.

Pacers Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar have given the three-time champions early breakthroughs, having scalped nine and eight wickets respectively. Shardul Thakur, CSK's third pacer has also complimented the duo well with five wickets from outings.