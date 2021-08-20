ENG vs IND | No one should tell Siraj to curb anything, let him flourish, suggests Geoffrey Boycott

Former English opener Geoffrey Boycott has suggested that the young Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj should be allowed to be himself so that he grows in his natural way and shouldn't be curbed. He also added that it was wonderful to see the Indian players rallying around each other at Lord's.

Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut in the series Down Under and is hardly seven-Tests old, but his progress has been a revelation. With every passing Test, he has shown great improvement and maturity in his game and has made a brilliant transition to international cricket after being a domestic stalwart in red-ball cricket. In the second Test at Lord's, he was at the peak of his powers and provided India crucial breakthroughs throughout the game, scalping eight wickets in the stupendous win over England.

Not only with the ball, but Siraj has also attracted eyeballs with his aggression and the ability to get under the skin of the opposition batters. He never shies away from having a word in the middle and also animatedly celebrates his wickets.

Talking about India's impressive pacer, renowned English cricket expert Geoffrey Boycott stated that no one should change him one bit and he should be allowed to grow organically.

"I like Siraj. He is full of energy. No one should tell him to curb anything. Let him flourish in his own way. He’s an asset for India, although he is fairly new," Boycott told mid-day.

Boycott also praised the way the Indian players rallied around each other after England players riled them up with their aggressive tactics in the second Test.

"I liked the way the Indian team rallied around each other. When Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were batting [during their match-defining 89-run stand], the whole team was shouting from the balcony. They even came down to receive them. These things bring about solidarity," he pointed out.

The 80-year-old also feels that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should be included in the unit. India's fast bowling has received lavishing praise from all the quarters and he also joined the bandwagon.

"India have got a beautiful attack now. I would like to have Ravichandran Ashwin in the team. Two top-class spinners and three pacers should be my choice of attack".

India, after their win at Lord's, have a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Both the teams will now lock horns on August 25 at Headingley.