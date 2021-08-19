Rahul Dravid applies for NCA’s Head of Cricket post

Indian great Rahul Dravid was tipped as the favourite to replace Ravi Shastri as head coach of the Indian men's team after the T20 World Cup in the UAE, with the global tournament set to mark the end of Shastri's tenure. But, the Indian cricketing icon has reapplied for the NCA post after his contract ended. Dravid was working as the head of the National Cricket Academy for the past two years. Notably, he's the only candidate to apply for the position and that made the BCCI extend its deadline for the submission of applications.