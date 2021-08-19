Rahul Dravid applies for NCA’s Head of Cricket post

Today at 1:37 PM
Amid speculations of Rahul Dravid taking over as head coach of the Indian men's team after Ravi Shastri, he has reapplied for the Head of Cricket Post at NCA. As he's the lone candidate to apply for the post, the BCCI had to extend its deadline for the submission of applications for a few more days.
Indian great Rahul Dravid was tipped as the favourite to replace Ravi Shastri as head coach of the Indian men's team after the T20 World Cup in the UAE, with the global tournament set to mark the end of Shastri's tenure. But, the Indian cricketing icon has reapplied for the NCA post after his contract ended. Dravid was working as the head of the National Cricket Academy for the past two years. Notably, he's the only candidate to apply for the position and that made the BCCI extend its deadline for the submission of applications.
A month ago, the 48-year-old had taken up the interim coaching responsibility of the second-string Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour. From there on, rumours started spreading that he will take over the coaching role on a full-time basis, but he has instead preferred working with the NCA and that should put an end to all the speculations. The BCCI is highly impressed with his contributions to the national team and the NCA in the past two years.
"Yes, Rahul has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don't need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity, reported TOI.
As per the new BCCI constitution, there is no provision for extension of the contract, and the hiring process has to start afresh. The former Indian cricketer isn't facing tough competition for the role, and the BCCI admitted that it didn't receive any new names to conduct a formal selection procedure.
“The BCCI top brass has decided to extend the deadline from August 15 by a few more days. When Rahul is in the fray, everyone knows that there is little meaning in applying for the post. In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.