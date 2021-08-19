Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das back in T20I squad for New Zealand series

Bangladesh, on Thursday, announced their 19-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series at home against New Zealand. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das missed the T20Is against Australia after being disallowed into the bio-secure bubble run by the CA and BCB. Bangladesh's main worry was their batting, as they averaged around 125-130 against Australia. Rahim will stabilize the middle order while Das will become another option for the team to balance the batting unit.