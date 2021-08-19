Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das back in T20I squad for New Zealand series

Today at 6:26 PM
Following their first series victory over Australia, Bangladesh announced the T20 squad for the New Zealand series with Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das back in action. Aminul Islam, who missed the home series against Australia due to personal reasons will join the squad with the experienced duo.
Bangladesh, on Thursday, announced their 19-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series at home against New Zealand. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das missed the T20Is against Australia after being disallowed into the bio-secure bubble run by the CA and BCB. Bangladesh's main worry was their batting, as they averaged around 125-130 against Australia. Rahim will stabilize the middle order while Das will become another option for the team to balance the batting unit.
Bangladesh Chief selector, Minhajul Abedin stated that the return of experienced players like Mushfiqur and Liton Das has boosted up the confidence of the Bangladesh team ahead of the T20 WC in UAE.
Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz that they are relieved to get back Mushfiqur and Liton back in the squad. "Naturally when you get back two of your best batsmen it is quite relieving and I am sure they will make the most of it considering it's their last competitive cricket ahead of World Cup," said Minhajul.
Aminul Islam who lost his father while on national duty in Zimbabwe, also missed the home series against Australia. The all-rounder is all set to celebrate his return by featuring in the series against New Zealand.
"We have included Aminul as he gives us some variety and we are looking to see how he can fit in the playing XI," said Minhajul.
Bangladesh has also picked the pace bowler duo Kamrul Islam and Shohidul Islam as net bowlers.
Squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Kumer Das, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed
